Zimbabwe: Dam Levels Continue to Rise

28 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)

The national dam level has risen to over 79 percent following incessant rains that have been pounding the country.

According to a weekly update from the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa), the wet spell being experienced in most parts of the country continues to push dam levels up.

"The national dam level average now at 79,7 percent as at January 25, 2021," said Zinwa corporate communications and marketing officer Mr Tsungirirai Shoriwa in a statement.

"Between January 25, 2021 and September 28, 2020, the national dam level average has risen by 48,87 percent, a development that significantly boosts water security for urban centres, rural communities and the upcoming 2021 winter cropping season."

Mr Shoriwa said in terms of catchments, Sanyati Catchment has the highest dam level average of 100,2 percent meaning almost every dam in that catchment is now full and spilling, followed by Gwayi Catchment at an average of 98,5 percent, Runde Catchment is 86 percent, Mzingwane Catchment 78,2 percent, Save Catchment 67,1 percent, Manyame Catchment 66,7 percent and Mazowe Catchment 51,2 percent.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.