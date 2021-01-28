Zimbabwe: Dam Levels Continue to Rise

The national dam level has risen to over 79 percent following incessant rains that have been pounding the country.

According to a weekly update from the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa), the wet spell being experienced in most parts of the country continues to push dam levels up.

"The national dam level average now at 79,7 percent as at January 25, 2021," said Zinwa corporate communications and marketing officer Mr Tsungirirai Shoriwa in a statement.

"Between January 25, 2021 and September 28, 2020, the national dam level average has risen by 48,87 percent, a development that significantly boosts water security for urban centres, rural communities and the upcoming 2021 winter cropping season."

Mr Shoriwa said in terms of catchments, Sanyati Catchment has the highest dam level average of 100,2 percent meaning almost every dam in that catchment is now full and spilling, followed by Gwayi Catchment at an average of 98,5 percent, Runde Catchment is 86 percent, Mzingwane Catchment 78,2 percent, Save Catchment 67,1 percent, Manyame Catchment 66,7 percent and Mazowe Catchment 51,2 percent.