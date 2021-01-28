Zimbabwe: 78 Covid-19 Positive Cases At Mutimurefu Prison

28 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga

Masvingo — A total of 78 Covid-19 positive cases have been recorded amongst inmates at Mutimurefu Prison which is the biggest penitentiary in Masvingo province.

The positive prisoners have since started self-isolation at the prison.

Prison authorities gave assurances they had adequate space to isolate the infected inmates.

The Covid-19 outbreak at Mutimurefu comes as cases of the disease remainee high in the province with authorities tightening lockdown while expanding testing.

Provincial Covid-19 taskforce spokesperson Mr Rodgers Irimai today disclosed that the situation at Mutimurefu was under control.

"Routine tests for Covid-19 were conducted at Mutimurefu Prison and 78 inmates came out positive and they were immediately put in self-isolation,"said Mr Irimai.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation at Mutimurefu but authorities at the institution have assured us that they have sufficient space and scope to isolate those infected."

This comes as results that come on Tuesday for 445 Covid-19 tests conducted in the province produced 43 positive cases.

The figure for positive cases excludes Mutimurefu inmates.

This brings the cumulative number of positive cases in Masvingo to date to 2037.

Out of that there were 1666 recoveries and 60 deaths with the number of active cases currently standing at 311.

