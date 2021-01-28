Zimbabwe: Tributes Paid to Esteemed Zim Cardiologist - Prof Hakim

28 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Sifelani Tsiko

The country's medical fraternity has paid glowing praise to Prof James Gita Hakim, a highly respected heart specialist who died recently in the capital at the age of 67.

The National Physicians Association of Zimbabwe (NAPAZ) described his death as a huge loss to the country.

"Professor Hakim passed on 26 January 2021. His untimely death has robbed us of a pillar of strength and wisdom. He touched so many lives and despite his experience, global recognition as an academic and researcher he remained very humble and availed himself for any task in furtherance of the health agenda. He will be remembered for his dedication to duty, academic excellence and professional integrity," said Dr Tapuwa Bwakura, president of the National Physicians Association of Zimbabwe.

Prof Hakim is survived by his wife Phoebe and four sons, Eric, Neil, Frank and Colin.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

