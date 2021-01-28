Africa: Chiyangwa Pledges Cosafa Backing for Motsepe

28 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)

COSAFA president Phillip Chiyangwa has said that the region will back South African billionaire owner of Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club, Patrice Motsepe, to run for the CAF presidency in March this year.

The decision was reached at a meeting held by the COSAFA Executive Committee on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the organisation, it was unanimously resolved that Motsepe is the only candidate endorsed by the 14-member regional body to run for the CAF presidency.

Motsepe will battle it out against three other candidates that include Mauritania FA president Ahmed Yahya, Ivory Coast's Jacques Anouma and Senegal FA president Augustin Senghor at the elective congress set for March 12 in Rabat, Morocco.

Former president Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar, who also submitted candidature has been disqualified due to his five-year FIFA ban after being found guilty for corruption.

Earlier COSAFA had hinted they were running with Ahmad but following his disqualification they now back Motsepe.

In 2017, COSAFA was the first bloc to endorse eventual winner Ahmad Ahmad from Madagascar.

The COSAFA Executive reiterated a decision taken in 2017 that the Zone should always support one of its own.

"We are confident that once we take a unanimous decision to back one of our own, other members who want real change in CAF will join the winning party. In Dr Motsepe we have a candidate who will usher in a new era for African football," said Chiyangwa.

Read the original article on The Herald.

