Tanzania: 80 Sacks of Bhang Seized in Tarime

28 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Tarime

A TOTAL of 80 sacks packed with bhang were seized in Tarime District, Mara Region, on Thursday morning.

Tarime District Commissioner (DC) Mtemi Msafiri said the consignment was seized by the police at Gamasara Village, a few kilometres from Tarime Town.

"It was being transported to Dar es Salaam and I congratulate the police on the work well done," Mr Msafiri told reporters after arresting three suspects.

Regional Police Commander (RPC) William Mkonda confirmed the seizure of bhang packed for sale.

The Tarime DC directed all residents with bhang farms to surrender themselves before law enforcers take stern measures, insisting that he wanted Tarime to be free from bhang farms.

Both RPC and the DC urged the residents to engage in legal income generating activities instead of involving in illegal business.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.