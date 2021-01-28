Tanzania: 80 Sacks of Bhang Seized in Tarime

A TOTAL of 80 sacks packed with bhang were seized in Tarime District, Mara Region, on Thursday morning.

Tarime District Commissioner (DC) Mtemi Msafiri said the consignment was seized by the police at Gamasara Village, a few kilometres from Tarime Town.

"It was being transported to Dar es Salaam and I congratulate the police on the work well done," Mr Msafiri told reporters after arresting three suspects.

Regional Police Commander (RPC) William Mkonda confirmed the seizure of bhang packed for sale.

The Tarime DC directed all residents with bhang farms to surrender themselves before law enforcers take stern measures, insisting that he wanted Tarime to be free from bhang farms.

Both RPC and the DC urged the residents to engage in legal income generating activities instead of involving in illegal business.