Tanzania: Magufuli Upgrades Kahama Into Municipality

28 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President John Magufuli has upgraded Kahama town into a municipality effective today.

He made the changes today when addressing Kahama residents after being impressed by the hard work done by the district council leaders in revenue collection and other initiatives in bringing development.

"I have all the reasons for raising this council into a municipality in the entire region of Shinyanga. They have shown great efforts and devotion in contributing up to 50 percent of the region's income," President Magufuli said.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli pardoned Kahama Municipal Director, Underson Msumba who was sacked for allegedly purchasing a luxurious vehicle worth 400m/- without following procedures.

"I have also decided to forgive him and return the car to him; but he should never again buy vehicles without following the law."

President Magufuli applauded him, saying he has done a great job in the council.

