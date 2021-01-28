Zimbabwe: Chingwaramusee Appointed Heart of a Woman Trust Board Chair

28 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Heart of a Woman Trust has announced the appointment of Vimbai Chingwaramusee as the NGO's board chairperson with effect from 1 February 2021.

Heart of Women Trust in a local group centred on the welfare and rehabilitation of current and ex-female prisoners.

In a press statement Thursday, the organisation's director Verna Zisengwe said Chingwaramusee's appointment fits into the Trust's resolve to empower ex-female inmates.

"Vimbai strongly believes in women emancipation and she supports the academic lives of women in all spheres.

"Her flair in public relations and notable interpersonal skills will bolster our cause. Her eloquent skills will enhance communication in resource funding and liaising with stakeholders," Zisengwe said.

She added, "With Vimbai on board Heart of a Woman Trust, we trust that we shall achieve our goal in prioritising those behind bars, restoring confidence in ex-female prisoners and most importantly, empowering them to become Ambassadors in their communities.

"Vimbai alludes that she is honoured to be joining Heart of a Woman Trust. It is her hope and vision that during her tenure she will surely make a positive impact for women in prisons."

Vimbai is a journalist and former 98.4FM News and current affairs anchor. Currently she is the Communications and Public Relations Officer at Gweru City council.

Said Zisengwe, "Our organisation is passionate about female prisoners. We seek to address their plight during incarceration; through to release from prison and life beyond bars.

"Our aim is to re-ignite the flame in them after release from prison. We empower and prepare them for effective re-integration to society, by sponsoring income generating projects for their livelihoods.

"We believe they deserve another chance at life and can make a difference in the society."

