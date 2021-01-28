Botswana: Learning Resumes At Satellite School After Covid-19 Case

28 January 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thamani Shabani

Francistown — Learning has resumed at Satellite primary school in Francistown after it was closed following a COVID-19 case.

The school was on January 25 closed after a Standard One teacher was diagnosed with COVID-19 on January 24.

Teachers were then instructed not to turn-up for classes on Monday and learners were also turned back.

Regional education director (North East), Mr Labane Mokgosi confirmed the incident saying the school was forced to close for a day because there was panic.

"All 28 teachers at the school did not turn-up for classes except the school head," said Mr Mokgosi.

The director explained that some teachers underwent COVID-19 rapid test and all came out negative.

Mr Mokgosi further stated that all Standard One learners who had direct contact with the affected teacher also tested negative and were on a ten-day isolation.

He explained further that the region addressed teachers on a number of issues amongst them, to allay panic as well as the need to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

"This was the first case at the school and that is why there was a lot of panic," he added.

Mr Mokgosi pleaded with parents to remain calm as the situation was under control and they would be updated about the situation at the school.

The office of the DHMT in Francistown reports that in a period of five days as from January 21 last week to January 25, Greater Francistown registered 80 new cases of COVID-19.

Senior Registered Nurse, Ms Sekani Chikunyana said in an interview that cumulative cases stood at 1 115 with 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

