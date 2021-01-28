Namibia: Air Namibia's Future in Doubt

The government's plan to shut down Air Namibia has raised allegations that several well-connected people and companies are lined up to benefit from the downfall of the national airline.

Some could benefit from commissions, a source familiar with this matter said.

The closure of the national airline could affect more than 600 workers. There are also concerns that the liquidation could take as long as five years.

A High Court matter will be heard tomorrow to decide whether to liquidate Air Namibia, but there are already concerns that there are ulterior motives behind the push to close the national carrier.

Official sources familiar with the matter said some government ministers are deliberately weakening Air Namibia to expose it to liquidation.

Public enterprises minister, Leon Jooste, said the decision whether or not to close down the parastatal would be made as a collective, and not by individuals.

Jooste is one of the high-ranking government officials accused of pushing for the airline's closure.

"The Air Namibia matter has been discussed under the purview of the Cabinet Committee on Treasury (CCT) and all recommendations to Cabinet on Air Namibia has emanated from the CCT as a collective," he told The Namibian.

"Thereafter all recommendations are made by the full deliberative Cabinet, chaired by the prime minister, and then these recommendations are taken for further deliberation to the decision-making Cabinet that is chaired by the president," Jooste said.