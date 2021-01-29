Mauritius: Maritime boundary - The Maldives' objections rejected

28 January 2021
L'Express (Port Louis)
By Iqbal Ahmed Khan

All five objections lodged by Maldives were rejected by the ITLOS.

The International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) rejected all of Maldives' objections over its ability to decide the maritime boundary between the Chagos archipelago and the area claimed by Maldives today. All five objections lodged by Maldives were rejected by the ITLOS. The first and second objections that the Maldives brought was that since it has not yet been decided whether it is Mauritius or the UK who owns the Chagos, the UK should have been included in the case and that the ITLOS had no power to decide who held sovereignty over the waters around the Chagos. Both these claims were rejected by the ITLOS who pointed to the 2019 International Court of Justice verdict, which despite being non-binding, is an "authoritative statement on international law" and "does have a legal effect".

Read the original article on L'Express.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 L'Express. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: L'Express

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.