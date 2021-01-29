Mauritius: Maritime boundary - The Maldives' objections rejected

All five objections lodged by Maldives were rejected by the ITLOS.

The International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) rejected all of Maldives' objections over its ability to decide the maritime boundary between the Chagos archipelago and the area claimed by Maldives today. All five objections lodged by Maldives were rejected by the ITLOS. The first and second objections that the Maldives brought was that since it has not yet been decided whether it is Mauritius or the UK who owns the Chagos, the UK should have been included in the case and that the ITLOS had no power to decide who held sovereignty over the waters around the Chagos. Both these claims were rejected by the ITLOS who pointed to the 2019 International Court of Justice verdict, which despite being non-binding, is an "authoritative statement on international law" and "does have a legal effect".