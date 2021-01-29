Kenya: Waiguru Listed Among Exemplary Leaders By Ex-Liberian President Sirleaf's Foundation

Nairobi — Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is among 15 African women who have been recognized by a foundation of former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for exemplary leadership in their work.

From Kenya, Waiguru is listed alongside Umar Omar, a humanitarian, Community Development Strategist and Gubernatorial Candidate.

Waiguru is part of the second cohort of accomplished African women who will join the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (EJS) Presidential Center for Women and Leadership - Amujae Initiative which seeks to prepare women to excel in the highest echelons of public leadership, and to bring other women along.

Waiguru has expressed joy having been selected from ' a long list of accomplished women leaders from across the continent' saying its both a great encouragement to formenting of hope in quest of gender equality.

"I also reiterate my commitment to passing on the knowledge and skills I will acquire to other women so we can together secure more equal female representation at critical decision tables, thereby influencing the trajectory of the African continent towards our shared ultimate destiny," she said.

Sirleaf Johnson, who is the first woman democratically elected President in Africa lauded the women noting that they already achieved tremendous success over the course of their careers, and they have the drive and the talent to reach even greater heights.

"We are delighted to welcome the 2021 cohort of Amujae Leaders.They join the initiative at a moment when women's leadership is more important than ever before, as countries across our continent grapple with building back stronger after COVID-19," she said.

EJS Center Executive Director, Dr. Ophelia Weeks, on her part noted that the initiative aims at forging a lasting bond that will not only help the leaders advance in their individual pursuits but also create a step change in women's public leadership across the continent.

"Over the course of this past year, I have seen how the inaugural cohort of Amujae has come together. I am so pleased that this network continues to grow and flourish, and I look forward to seeing what the new cohort of Amujae Leaders will achieve," she said.

Waiguru was recognized alongside South Sudan Activist and Refugee Advocate Susan Grace Duku, Dagmawit Moges Bekele, Minister of Transport, Member of House of People's Representatives of Ethiopia, Ethiopia, Ghada Labib, Deputy Minister, Communications and Information Technology Expert , Egypt , Angèle Makombo, Political Advisor, Party Leader, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) among others.