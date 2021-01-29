Kenya: Pan African Forum Hails IGAD Report Dismissing Somalia Allegations Against Kenya

28 January 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Pan African Forum has hailed a report by the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) that concluded Somalia had no justification in severing ties with Kenya.

The Report of the Fact-Finding Mission by IGAD show that allegations levelled against Kenya by Somalia are unfounded.

It had accused Kenya of meddling in its internal affairs as well as arming militia to cause mayhem but IGAD said Mogadishu did not provide any evidence.

"For a long time now, the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) has labeled several and

outrageous grievances against Kenya which on several occasions have led to a diplomatic tiff between the two countries," said Dr David Matsanga, the Chairman of the Pan African Forum, in lauding IGAD.

The IGAD probe was commissioned following the 38th IGAD Summit held in Djibouti on December 20, 2020, during which the regional Heads of State and Government meeting.

The Fact-Finding Mission was established by Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh under the mandate of the Assembly of IGAD Heads of State and Government.

Somalia expelled Kenya's Ambassador and recalled its envoy in December last year in escalating tensions that followed the visit in Kenya by Somaliland president Muse Bihi who held bilateral talks with his host President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"All Somali accusations against Kenya have never been proven true to date," Matsanga said.

Kenya has expressed its continued commitment to ensure Somalia is stable, after decades of civil war and it has told Mogadishu to sort its mess instead of resorting to diversionary tactics and blame games.

On Wednesday, Kenya through Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna challenged the administration of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed alias Farmaajo to commit to regional peace and desist from engaging in sideshows.

With Somalia headed to a General Election on February 8, Kenya said its leaders had resorted to engaging in diversionary tactics.

Matsanga said the recent fighting in Bulla Hawo, South West of Somalia bordering Mandera town is yet another indicator of the incessant threats to Kenya's national security emanating from Somalia.

"Pan African Forum saw the allegation that was being thrown about by Somalia as prudish and naïve," he said.

Somalia alleges that Kenya is hosting and funding a Somali rebel group, allegations Kenya denies.

"Inimical activities by the FGS towards Kenya are retrogressive given the backdrop of many decades of political instability and insecurity in Somalia which has been occasioned by Al-Shabaab. This has not been proved," Matsanga said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.