South Africa: Csa's Zak Yacoob Steps Down After 'Inappropriate' Verbal Exchange With Journalist

Cricket South Africa is faced with a new challenge after interim board chairman Judge Zak Yacoob resigned on Wednesday.

While the Proteas were toiling on the field in Pakistan on Wednesday, the Cricket South Africa (CSA) interim board, and particularly chairman Zak Yacoob, was in a crisis meeting with Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Yacoob launched a stunning verbal attack on a member of the media last week, which was recorded and published on TimesLive. It revealed, in stark detail, the learned judge's short temper and bullying tactics. It made his position untenable.

As a result, Yacoob has resigned and admitted in a statement that his behaviour and comments were "inappropriate". Fellow interim board member Dr Stavros Nicolaou will lead the board until the end of its tenure on 15 February.

Challenging people and weeding out incompetence and corruption at CSA is part of the interim board's mandate, but Yacoob's outburst crossed over a line of decency. He lost the moral high ground with his attack on a journalist who was asking questions. In other words, doing his job.

When asked by journalist Tiisetso Malepa about whether he bullied suspended CSA acting chief executive officer Kugendrie Govender and offered her R5,000...