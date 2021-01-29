South Africa: Csa's Zak Yacoob Steps Down After 'Inappropriate' Verbal Exchange With Journalist

27 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Craig Ray

Cricket South Africa is faced with a new challenge after interim board chairman Judge Zak Yacoob resigned on Wednesday.

While the Proteas were toiling on the field in Pakistan on Wednesday, the Cricket South Africa (CSA) interim board, and particularly chairman Zak Yacoob, was in a crisis meeting with Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Yacoob launched a stunning verbal attack on a member of the media last week, which was recorded and published on TimesLive. It revealed, in stark detail, the learned judge's short temper and bullying tactics. It made his position untenable.

As a result, Yacoob has resigned and admitted in a statement that his behaviour and comments were "inappropriate". Fellow interim board member Dr Stavros Nicolaou will lead the board until the end of its tenure on 15 February.

Challenging people and weeding out incompetence and corruption at CSA is part of the interim board's mandate, but Yacoob's outburst crossed over a line of decency. He lost the moral high ground with his attack on a journalist who was asking questions. In other words, doing his job.

When asked by journalist Tiisetso Malepa about whether he bullied suspended CSA acting chief executive officer Kugendrie Govender and offered her R5,000...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.