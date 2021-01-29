Tanzania: Taifa Stars Deserve Kudos for Bravery

IT was sad to see Tanzanian envoys in African Nations Championship (CHAN) Taifa Stars failing to advance to the quarterfinal after a brave fight, but still they deserve standing ovation.

They have done a commendable job after ending their mission four points garnered from one win, a draw and a loss and we all witnessed them fighting hard in all three matches.

Drawing 2-2 with well-established teams like Guinea should be taken as a wakeup call for our players to start aiming higher than that in next tournaments.

The loss at the very end of the group stage doesn't change the reality that 2020 was a banner year as it gave us a ticket to play in CHAN and other tournaments. We say it is a wakeup call because we are at par with opponents previously looked superior to us.

Turn of events and experience convince possible changes in 2021 taking into consideration the selection of Taifa Stars didn't favour much Dar es Salaam football giants; Simba, Young Africans and Azam.

We would like to remind football governing bodies, teams and players featuring in the country's big leagues to be serious in preparing their players so that they become competitors and not just watchers of the foreign leagues.

They must be ready to challenge foreign players' threat by demonstrating well their skills at both individual and teamwork basis.

We don't have to think much to see what the country reaped from the 2020; rather we have to plan a better presence so as to have the best future.

We would again insist the player engaged in the season to work hard for their teams and themselves as we have witnessed that football today pays handsomely as an entertaining source of income.

We end by reminding players and teams that the best of players of the 2021 will be those who can help Tanzania win trophies in continental and regional level tournaments.

We would like also to congratulate all who were engaged in CHAN 2021 finals.