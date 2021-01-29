Tanzania: Platinum Seek Remedy After Simba Assault

29 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

AFTER signing to serve Tanzanian envoys in the CAF Champions League, Simba from FC Platinum, Perfect Chikwende and performance analyst Culvin Mavhunga, the Zimbabwean side has reinforced squad by picking Donald Ngoma. Reports from Zimbabwe said FC Platinum have re-signed Ngoma to strengthen their squad for CAF Confederation campaign.

FC Platinum were relegated to the Confederation Cup after 4-1 aggregate loss to Simba. FC Platinum are said to have resigned the vast experienced Ngoma who had featured for two Tanzania Mainland Premier League (TPL) giants; Young Africans and Azam FC separately in different seasons.

Apart from Ngoma, FC Platinum who will play their CAF play-off match against ASC Diaraf of Senegal on February 14th in Zimbabwe, have as well signed the former Dynamos defender, Blessing Moyo. FC Platinum, who recently resigned their former captain Rodwell Chinyengetere from South African side Baroka FC, announced the capture of the two seasoned players on Wednesday.

Ngoma makes a return to FC Platinum after spending the last five years in Tanzania where he had successful spells at Young Africans and Azam FC. The striker parted ways with his recent club last June at the end of his short-term contract.

Apart from Chikwende and Mavhunga, who was hired on Wednesday by Simba as the club Performance Analyst, the Msimbazi Street- based, have also recruited the service of another Zimbabwean Peter Muduhwa. The Central defender from Zimbabwe topflight league side Highlanders , Muduhwa has joined Simba on a six-month loan deal and will only appear in the Champions League, however his compatriot Chikwende is yet to acquire international clearance from ZIFA as there is an ownership battle between FC Platinum and Bulawayo Chiefs

Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News.

