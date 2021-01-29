Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 92 New Cases, 90 Recoveries

28 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola has recorded 92 new cases, 90 recovered patients and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Among those recovered, according to the epidemiological report, 32 new cases were diagnosed in Huambo, 22 in Luanda, 14 in Cabinda, 7 in Huíla, 7 in Cuanza Sul, 3 in Bié, 2 in Bengo, 2 in Zaire, 2 in Moxico and 1 in Lunda Norte.

The new patients are aged between 2 months and 82 years, 53 men and 32 women.

The recovered patients are 26 in Luanda, 13 in Lunda Norte, 11 in Bié, 10 in Huambo, 10 in Uíge, 8 in Zaire, 7 in Kwanza Sul, 3 in Huíla, 1 in Lunda Sul and 1 in Moxico, aged between 1 and 87 years.

Both deaths were recorded in Huila province.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

