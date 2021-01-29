Angola: President Addresses Issues of "Common Interest" With Congolese Counterpart

Luanda — The Angolan head of state, João Lourenço, today (Thursday) in Luanda held a private meeting with his counterpart from the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, with whom he discussed issues of common interest and related to the central region of Africa.

The Congolese leader arrived in Luanda late Thursday afternoon with the aim of participating in the mini-summit of Heads of State that will analyse security and political-military stability issues in the Central African Republic (CAR), a member country of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

The meeting, to be held on Friday (29), is an initiative of the Angolan president, João Lourenço, in his capacity as Chairperson of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region.

The event will be attended by the Presidents of the CAR, Rwanda, Chad and Sudan, who are expected to arrive in Luanda in the early hours of Friday morning.

