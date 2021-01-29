Angola: President Addresses Issues of "Common Interest" With Congolese Counterpart

28 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan head of state, João Lourenço, today (Thursday) in Luanda held a private meeting with his counterpart from the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, with whom he discussed issues of common interest and related to the central region of Africa.

The Congolese leader arrived in Luanda late Thursday afternoon with the aim of participating in the mini-summit of Heads of State that will analyse security and political-military stability issues in the Central African Republic (CAR), a member country of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

The meeting, to be held on Friday (29), is an initiative of the Angolan president, João Lourenço, in his capacity as Chairperson of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region.

The event will be attended by the Presidents of the CAR, Rwanda, Chad and Sudan, who are expected to arrive in Luanda in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Congolese leader arrived in Luanda late Thursday afternoon with the aim of participating in the mini-summit of Heads of State that will analyse security and political-military stability issues in the Central African Republic (CAR), a member country of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

The meeting, to be held on Friday (29), is an initiative of the Angolan president, João Lourenço, in his capacity as Chairperson of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region.

The event will be attended by the Presidents of the CAR, Rwanda, Chad and Sudan, who are expected to arrive in Luanda in the early hours of Friday morning.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.