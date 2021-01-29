Angola Ranked in 30th Position of Handball World Cup

27 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan senior male team of handball ranked in the 30th position of the world championship that takes place in Egypt, after being defeated last Wednesday by Morocco 29-30 in the penalty kicks.

The two African teams ended up in a draw of 27 goals at the end of the regular 60 minutes during a balanced match in which the national team had a minimum advantage at the break time (14-13).

The complementary step was harder for the Angolan team as they were imposed to redouble efforts to improve the defense making it to be more dynamic and efficient in the attack to oppose the opponent team pressure.

Angola gave away the draw at the end and in the seven meter free kick only converted two goals and conceded three.

In six matches the national team only had defeats. Angola scored 163 goals and conceded 184 on their sixth time attending men´s world cup the first one with 32 participants.

However, in the previous edition contested by 24 teams, the male national team ranked in 23rd position.

