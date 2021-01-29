Angola: Culture Minister Suggests National Reading Plan

Luanda — The minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment Jomo Fortunato Tuesday suggested the implementation of a national reading plan in the Angolan education system.

In an interview on Public Television of Angola, Jomo Fortunato said that this plan goes through the mandatory introduction of the literature classics in learning.

According to the official, the country has great references that might be studied in the scope of the National Education Plan including the poet António Agostinho Neto.

The official pointed also the names of António Cardoso, António Jacinto, Cordeiro da Mata e Maya Ferreira that he considers as entities of mandatory study in Angola.

The minister explained that for this to work there should be books in schools for mandatory reading.

In an interview on Public Television of Angola, Jomo Fortunato said that this plan goes through the mandatory introduction of the literature classics in learning.

According to the official, the country has great references that might be studied in the scope of the National Education Plan including the poet António Agostinho Neto.

The official pointed also the names of António Cardoso, António Jacinto, Cordeiro da Mata e Maya Ferreira that he considers as entities of mandatory study in Angola.

The minister explained that for this to work there should be books in schools for mandatory reading.