Angola: Fesk-Kianda 2021 Distinguishes Cplp Creators

27 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The second edition of the Kianda International Short Film Festival (Fesk-Kianda) that had as the stage the Brazil-Angola Cultural Center ended with the awarding of trophies to the winners of the various categories.

During the event which was honoured the Angolan director Maria João Ganga, author of the film "Na Cidade vazia" (In an empty city) were exhibited 20 films.

At the award of prizes ceremony were distinguished Vivências as the Best Documentary of Ernesto Castelo, Sondagem of Dércio Tomás Ferreira who received the trophy of Best Sound.

The prize of Best Actor was given to the Angolan Miguel Hurst for the interpretation on the film Fences de Ariel Casimiro while the Angolan Eliane Silva was awarded with the trophy of Best Actress by the interpretation in the film Preciosa de Ariel Casimiro".

As the Best Costume was distinguished the Brazilian Katu and the Best Make-up the André Manuel make-up.

The Best Soundtrack with Encantos received the Angolan trophy the Angolan Dércio Tomás Ferreira and the Best Original Script was awarded to Bup from Brazil.

The Brazilian Lúcio César Fernandes with the film Gaza Strip received the prize of Best Director and the trophy as Best National Film was attributed to the film Porquê? of the Angolan Nuno Barreto.

