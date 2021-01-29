South Africa: Western Cape Education Release First Schools Evaluation Authority Reports

press release

First Schools Evaluation Authority reports available on website

The first reports regarding evaluations of schools undertaken by the Schools Evaluation Authority (SEA) have been completed and are now available online. This is a significant milestone for the SEA, and for transparency and accountability in our province's schools.

The purpose of these reports is to identify the areas in which the school can improve and, where necessary, be supported to improve the quality of education that it delivers. Each report is submitted to the key stakeholders - the school principal, School Governing Body, District Director, Head of Department, and myself. They are then released to the public by the SEA in batches. No individuals will be named.

The reports detail findings following full evaluations of 8 schools in 2020, prior to full evaluations being halted by Covid-19. The schools are:

Bottelary Primêre Skool

Bruckner De Villiers Primêre Skool

Goodwood College

John Graham Primary School

San Souci Girls' High School

St Andrew's Sekondêre Skool

West Bank High School

Zonnebloem Nest Senior School

The SEA is an independent entity, whose purpose is to support school improvement in the province by identifying factors that impact on performance in the areas that matter most for quality education delivery - Learner achievement; Teaching and learning; Behaviour and safety; Leadership and management; and Governance, parents and community.

Its aim is to assess the true quality of education in a manner that is fair, consistent, objective and an honest reflection of how well a school is functioning with a particular focus on the quality of teaching and learning in the classroom, not simply compliance with policy.

Each report contains a rating of the school. The rating scale is:

Inadequate

Requires improvement

Good

Outstanding

I congratulate the Chief Evaluator, Ms Karen Bydell, and her team, and look forward to receiving many more reports as all stakeholders work together to improve the quality of education that the children of our province receive.

The reports can be viewed here: http://seawc.gov.za/reports/

A list of FAQs about the SEA can be found here: http://seawc.gov.za/faqs/