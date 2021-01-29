Somalia: Jubaland & Puntland Finally Form Regional Poll Commission After International Pressure

Puntland and Jubaland states have appointed their much-awaited regional election commission to Federal Indirect Electoral Implementation Team (FIEIT).

They also called on the federal government to convene another FGS and FMS meeting in Mogadishu to end the long-standing dispute over the upcoming elections.

The appointment of the two-member commission was one of the key issues in the country's 2021 elections with efforts by the international community, the UN special envoy, to convince both administrations.

This facilitates the rapprochement between Jubbaland, Puntland and the federal government, which have been at loggerheads over the country's electoral process.

The past weeks the UN envoy to Somalia held talks with regional states leaders and the chairman of the Council of Presidential Candidates (CPC) Sheikh Sharif Ahmed to resolve the countries electoral impasse.

Last year President Mohamed Farmajo and the five regional leaders agreed on a revised election model for the upcoming elections after a series of meetings in Mogadishu.

The Council of Presidential Candidates which consists of 11 presidential candidates including former heads of state Sheikh Shariff, Hassan Sheikh and former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheire welcomed the move by Puntland Jubaland to appoint the election committee.

In a statement, the council said it was important for the Federal Government and federal members State to convene a meeting to the electoral impasse.