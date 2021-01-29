South Africa: Activists Demand an End to Ambivalence About Corporal Punishment in Schools

analysis

South Africa has a long and shameful history of institutionalised violence, including capital punishment, juvenile whipping and corporal punishment. Despite these being deemed unconstitutional, the violence persists.

Corporal punishment has been banned in schools for nearly 25 years but is still practised by many teachers. The response by the South African Council for Educators (SACE), and by extension the government, has mostly been characterised by "official ambivalence" - instances of corporal punishment often go unaddressed and thus there is a tacit acceptance that the current state of affairs will continue. Institutions such as the South African Human Rights Commission, the Centre for Child Law and SECTION27 regularly receive complaints about corporal punishment in schools.

SECTION27, therefore, seeks to challenge this official ambivalence and hold teachers, and the authorities responsible for overseeing their actions, responsible by challenging the decisions of the SACE to mete out abjectly lenient disciplinary measures to two teachers who committed particularly abhorrent acts of corporal punishment.

In recognition of its history of violence and the need to protect children, corporal punishment is prohibited in South Africa. It was technically abolished in schools in 1996, with the constitutionality of its abolishment affirmed by the Constitutional Court in Christian...