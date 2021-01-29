South Africa: Alcohol Needs to Be Unbanned to Help Ailing Wine Industry, Say Western Cape Government Officials

analysis

The agricultural industry in the Western Cape, particularly the wine industry, needs the ban on the sale of alcohol to be lifted as the industry is struggling to keep itself afloat.

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture says the wine industry lost 25% of its income in 2020. This comes as the province continues to call for alcohol to be unbanned and other restrictions lifted as Covid-19 cases in the province have dropped. The department, with Premier Alan Winde and provincial health department officials, briefed the media on Wednesday.

"[The] wine industry is geared for [reopening]," said Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer. The agriculture sector, particularly the wine industry, contributed 11% of the province's gross domestic product, which was "quite significant". The MEC said the wine industry employed 400,000 workers and the ban was affecting their livelihoods.

"These are breadwinners that are losing their income," said Meyer.

Dr Dirk Troskie, the director of business planning and strategy in the agriculture department, said the industry lost 25% of its income in 2020 - about R1.791-billion.

Since March 2020, the industry has suffered three bans under Covid-19 regulations. In March, the sale of alcohol and the export thereof was banned. In April, exports...