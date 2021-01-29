Sudan: Police and Army Clash While Sudan's Bread and Fuel Protests Continue

Wad Madani / Khartoum — Yesterday, clashes took place between police and army forces in Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, resulting in a number of injuries. In other places in the country, protests against the rising living costs and widespread shortages continued for the fifth day in a row.

Sources told Radio Dabanga that the cause of conflict were 'disagreements' at El Tarifi fuel pump in Wad Madani. The governor of El Gezira, Abdallah Idris, visited the injured and stressed the need to form a joint committee to investigate the causes of the conflict.

Protests

Demonstrations and road closures continued in a number of districts in Khartoum State in protest against the rising living costs.

The protests have spread over Khartoum and a number of other cities and towns in response to the high prices and general lack of bread and fuel.

There is a steady increase of the price of bread, fuel, cooking gas, and sorghum across Sudan, accompanied by long ques in front of bakeries and petrol stations.

The Resistance Committees said that a young man named Muhid Adam, was killed after being run over by a black car without a number plate on El Maouna Street. The vehicle fled the scene following the incident.

Additionally, the Resistance Committees said that the Central Reserve Police in Jebel Awliya attacked protesters, beating them with whips.

Earlier this week, the protesters also condemned police suppression of the protests that took place on Sunday in more than 20 neighbourhoods in Khartoum, as well as in Port Sudan, Wad Madani, and El Obeid.

