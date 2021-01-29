Ghana: UNDP Praises the NPC for Promoting Peace in Ghana

28 January 2021
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Constance Evans-Kekrebesi

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has commended the National Peace Council (NPC) for its efforts in promoting peace and stability in Ghana, especially during the 2020 general elections.

During a courtesy call on the Board Chairman of the NPC, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi and staff the NPC, the Resident Representative of the UNDP in Ghana, Angela Lusigi, applauded the good work of the council and pledged the continuous support and partnership of the UNDP to promoting peace and stability in Ghana.

According to her, peace and stability would enable the country to achieve all the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

"UNDP believes that achieving SDG16 for peaceful and just societies is the bedrock of the achievement of all the SDGs. We remain committed to supporting the National Peace Council to ensure that Ghana maintains its enviable record as a peaceful nation and effectively contributes to stability in the region," Ms Lusigi stated.

To enable the council, perform its duties effectively, the UNDP 14 laptops, four desktop computers, five scanners and eight printers to the council.

The Board Chairman of the NPC, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, thanked UNDP for its support over the years, in promoting peace in Ghana, adding, "I am looking forward to more partnerships."

Highlighting on the council's work plan for the 2021, Rev. Dr. Adu-Gyamfi said, "we are planning to focus on building the capacity of newly appointed Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in selected regions in Ghana, to empower them to be able to effectively respond to conflict situations."

He also indicated that the council would also intensify its support to communities that survived volatile situations and work with other state institutions to strengthen capacity to address emerging terrorism issues.

