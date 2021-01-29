Ghana: Rawlings Is a Symbol of Value System That Promoted the Good of the Society - - NDC

The late Ex-president Jerry John Rawlings was a man who put the interest of the state ahead of his material needs, a tribute read by Alhaji Hudu Yahaya on behalf of the National Democratic Congress has revealed.

The values he championed promoted the progress of the country of which all Ghanaians benefited, the party said.

"His commitment to promoting the needs of the people, especially the powerless, voiceless and the marginalised was unmatched," it added.

When the senior officers in the armed forces were ruling the country with greed, selfishness and promoting corruption, the late ex-President came to stop these attitudes which had plunged the country into severe economic hardship, it said.

The party said while other military men were motivated by self-accumulation of wealth, the late Rawlings was motivated by accountability, probity and transparency, values that characterised his administration.

It added that these values were the principles that the international communities require from any democratic government, which has now become good governance.

In a tribute read by the former President, John Dramani Mahama, the late Rawlings was described as a man who played a pivotal role in the peace and stability of the ECOWAS sub-region.

He said the efforts of the late ex-President drastically reduced civilian casualties in the civil war in Liberian and Sierra Leonean.

He said the late ex-President was a democrat and that instinct led him to establish the Fourth Republic to change governments through the ballot box, adding that this system has earned the country an enviable position in the international community.