South Africa: Tropical Cyclone Eloise Wreaks Havoc, but Rainfall Brings Some Relief

South Africans watched in horror as images circulated after Cyclone Eloise ripped through the Mozambican coastal city of Beira at the weekend. In South Africa, at least four people were killed. In the cyclone's aftermath, there has been some relief for water levels.

The cyclone was downgraded to a tropical storm after losing its strength but disaster management services in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga were put on high alert and activated their contingency plans and response measures, in preparation of the expected after-effects.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) predicted possible flooding and Daily Maverick undertook a trip to Limpopo and Mpumalanga as the storm worked its way inland, dumping rain along its path. While the extent of the damage was significantly less than expected, the storm wreaked havoc, claiming the lives of at least four people.

The Noka Tshweu river in Polokwane. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma reported that two people had died following heavy rain. A five-year-old boy who was swept away by floods in Mpumalanga and a 14-year-old who drowned in KwaZulu-Natal. Connor Hartnady from the Department of Emergency Medical Care at the University of Johannesburg also confirmed the...