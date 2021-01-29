South Africa: Tropical Cyclone Eloise Wreaks Havoc, but Rainfall Brings Some Relief

28 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Shiraaz Mohamed

South Africans watched in horror as images circulated after Cyclone Eloise ripped through the Mozambican coastal city of Beira at the weekend. In South Africa, at least four people were killed. In the cyclone's aftermath, there has been some relief for water levels.

The cyclone was downgraded to a tropical storm after losing its strength but disaster management services in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga were put on high alert and activated their contingency plans and response measures, in preparation of the expected after-effects.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) predicted possible flooding and Daily Maverick undertook a trip to Limpopo and Mpumalanga as the storm worked its way inland, dumping rain along its path. While the extent of the damage was significantly less than expected, the storm wreaked havoc, claiming the lives of at least four people.

The Noka Tshweu river in Polokwane. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma reported that two people had died following heavy rain. A five-year-old boy who was swept away by floods in Mpumalanga and a 14-year-old who drowned in KwaZulu-Natal. Connor Hartnady from the Department of Emergency Medical Care at the University of Johannesburg also confirmed the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.