South Africa: Minister Ayanda Dlodlo Continues to Observe Proceedings of State Capture Commission

Following the testimony of the Acting Director General of State Security, Mr. Loyiso Jafta yesterday, 26 January 2021, the Minister of State Security, Ms. Ayanda Dlodlo has decided to reserve the right to file a formal substantive application to the commission.

Ms. Dlodlo will continue to observe the proceedings of the commission as it relates to the evidence of state security personnel.

The Minister initiated the postponement proceedings yesterday, to allow for a process of proper consultation between the Acting Director General and herself regarding the proceedings of the commission in respect of participation of the intelligence community.

This consultation would have then enabled the Minister to subsequently brief the President on the Agency's submission to the Commission as a matter of courtesy and accountability.

From the onset, the Minister kept the President informed as a matter of transparency, respect and courtesy, of the steps she was taking to approach the Chairperson of the Commission through her legal team.

Such briefings would ensure compliance with the law regarding disclosure of intelligence information and support by the Minister, through the Acting Director General and other members of the intelligence community, who were still due to appear before the commission.

"The law enjoins me as Minister of Intelligence to exercise oversight and ultimate executive authority over all intelligence matters of the country - such oversight responsibility would be near impossible to achieve without information at my disposal - the least I am entitled

to is a full disclosure of all intelligence information in the agency so that I can exercise my custodial responsibility as Minister of State Security" she said.

"I sought such a briefing and reports on the basis of my

constitutional obligation to oversee intelligence work in the Republic and to apprise the President of the implications of any intelligence information in accordance with section 209 of the Constitution and section 12 of the Intelligence Services Act, 2002 (Act 65 of 2002)" said the Minister.

The Minister added that in seeking this information, she had regard to the provisions of section 10 of the Intelligence Services Act, which oblige the Head of the Agency to exercise their responsibility by direction and approval of the Executive Authority.

She further confirmed that it was not a malicious activity that she had sought the indulgence of the chair of the commission on such matters - "We have on a previous occasion successfully asked for indulgence from the chair in respect of the Inspector General's testimony to the commission and so this was not malicious nor an intention to frustrate the work of the commission" she added

She emphasized her support for the work of the commission and the fact that the application was never intended to frustrate such work and by extension prevent the Acting Director General from exposing acts of corruption in the agency.

"The work to rebuild and restore the credibility of the agency is underway in line with the recommendations of the High Level Review Panel and I cannot be the one to circumvent such efforts as some seem to suggest.

For as long as I hold the constitutional responsibility of being a custodian of national security, I will spare no effort in safeguarding matters of national security and to put measures in place to prevent acts of corruption from happening in the system" she concluded