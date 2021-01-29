East Africa: Somalia Threatens to Withdraw From IGAD Over Kenya Diplomatic Row

Somalia has threatened to withdraw from IGAD after the group ruled in favour after a diplomatic tiff between Somalia and Kenya.

Somali Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdirizak said on Wednesday the report relied on one side and favoured Kenya.

"The federal government of Somalia calls for the withdrawal of baseless and unfair report and demands an apology or Somalia is considering withdrawing from IGAD." Somalia foreign minister said.

Somalia yesterday dismissed findings of a report from IGAD team sent to the border between Somalia and Kenya.

Somali Information Minister Osman Dubbe said it was "surprising" that the commission's entire report was based solely on the Kenyan government.

IGAD has not yet issued a statement regarding the threat.

Kenya welcomed the report of IGAD appointed fact-finding mission that was set up to investigate the issues surrounding the diplomatic tiff with Somalia.

Somalia cut diplomatic ties with Kenya late last year accusing it of constantly meddling in Somalia's territorial and internal affairs.