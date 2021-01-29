East Africa: Somalia Threatens to Withdraw From IGAD Over Kenya Diplomatic Row

28 January 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia has threatened to withdraw from IGAD after the group ruled in favour after a diplomatic tiff between Somalia and Kenya.

Somali Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdirizak said on Wednesday the report relied on one side and favoured Kenya.

"The federal government of Somalia calls for the withdrawal of baseless and unfair report and demands an apology or Somalia is considering withdrawing from IGAD." Somalia foreign minister said.

Somalia yesterday dismissed findings of a report from IGAD team sent to the border between Somalia and Kenya.

Somali Information Minister Osman Dubbe said it was "surprising" that the commission's entire report was based solely on the Kenyan government.

IGAD has not yet issued a statement regarding the threat.

Kenya welcomed the report of IGAD appointed fact-finding mission that was set up to investigate the issues surrounding the diplomatic tiff with Somalia.

Somalia cut diplomatic ties with Kenya late last year accusing it of constantly meddling in Somalia's territorial and internal affairs.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.