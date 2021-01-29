Somalia: Man Arrested for Rape & Murder of 8yr Girl in Lower Shabelle

28 January 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali police have arrested a man for allegedly raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region.

Bashir Mohamed Kassim, 25, raped and murdered the 8-year-old girl at an IDP camp according to police spokesman Sadiq Adan.

"We have arrested Bashir over the murder and rape of the child and he has been transferred to Mogadishu," said police spokesman Sadiq.

"We handed the case to the CID and will be interrogated and appear before the court to answer charges"

Last year a 19-year-old student was ganged raped and tosses from a six-story building in Mogadishu.

In October last year, a 16 year-old-girl was gang-raped and tortured in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland

