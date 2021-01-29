Uganda: British Envoy Meets Bobi Wine Over 'Election Concerns'

Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor
Bobi Wine addresses journalists at his home in Magere, Wakiso District on January 26, 2021.
28 January 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Julius Barigaba

British High Commissioner to Uganda Kate Airey on Wednesday met Robert Kyagulanyi, Uganda's former presidential candidate in the recently concluded presidential polls to discuss "election concerns".

The election was held on January 14 amidst heavy security deployment and countrywide internet shutdown.

President Yoweri Museveni won with 58.6 percent of the vote against his closest challenger Mr Kyagulanyi's 34.8 percent.

Mr Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, rejected the result.

On January 26, while meeting more than 50 newly elected MPs of his party, Mr Kyagulanyi said he is mulling "the next move".

In a statement issued after the meeting on Bobi Wine's home, the British High Commission in Kampala said Ms Airey and Mr Kyagulanyi "discussed the political situation in Uganda, the restrictions to his political freedoms pre and post elections, and the concerns raised over electoral processes."

"As a long standing partner to Uganda, and a steadfast advocate for Ugandan democracy, the United Kingdom will continue to follow post-election developments closely," the statement said.

The UK envoy is the first western diplomat to successfully meet Bobi Wine without any security restrictions since the election. On January 18, the military blocked US ambassador to Uganda Natalie Brown from visiting the singer, on the orders of State House according to sources.

Mr Kyagulanyi was under house arrest since the election until a court ruling on Monday said this was unlawful and ordered security forces to vacate his home.

