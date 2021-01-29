South Africa Joins Global Clinical Trial of New Antibiotic for Gonorrhoea

28 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Christi Nortier

Each year two million people in South Africa contract gonorrhoea, a devastating but curable sexually transmitted infection. A new antibiotic for gonorrhoea is being trialled in South Africa from 27 January 2021. If the medicine eventually receives approval in South Africa, the organisation leading the trial will 'ensure access in South Africa'.

The Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP) has launched a stage-three trial of zoliflodacin, a potential new antibiotic to treat gonorrhoea, in South Africa as well as the United States, the Netherlands and Thailand.

The World Health Organisation started the GARDP in 2016. It is a non-profit organisation focused on developing new treatments for infections which have become resistant to available treatments. It says its mission is to produce new medicines which are accessible and affordable to all who need them.

Zoliflodacin is being trialled at three sites in South Africa - the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute based at the Hillbrow Health Precinct in Johannesburg, and two South African Medical Research Council sites at Tongaat and Botha's Hill in KwaZulu-Natal.

The first trial site was "activated" last night and is now ready to enrol participants, says Seamus O'Brien, the research and development director at GARDP....

