Cameroon: Tokyo 2021 Women's Olympic Qualifiers - Indomitable Lionesses Intensify Preparations

Some 33 players have resumed training in Yaounde ahead of the two-legged intercontinental play-off against Chile in February 2021.

In less than one month, the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon will play against La Roja Feminina of Chile in a two-legged intercontinental play-off. Ahead of the competition, the head coach, Alain Djeumfa Defrasne has invited 33 players to camp. The third gathering that kicked off yesterday January 27, 2021 will run till February 17, 2021. On the list are four goalkeepers, eleven defenders, eight midfielders and eleven attackers. Among the 33 players called to camp 12 are plying their trade abroad. The rest are home-based players.

The foreign-based players are Alvine Njolle (FC Minsk, Belorussia), Estelle Johnson (Sky Blue USA), Mambo Lambo Bopolo (CD Juan Crance, Spain), Awana Marie Aurelle (Reins, France), Feudjio Raissa (Spain), Ngock Yango Grace (Guingamp, France), Tchaptchet Djouka Chanelle (Tokyo University), Nkada Agnes (Spain), Nchout Njoya Ajara (Athletico de Madrid, Spain), Aboudi Onguene Gabrielle (CSKA Moscow, Russia). The Lionesses are training in their hide out in Yaounde under the supervision of the coach Alain Djeumfa. The players are expected to train twice daily. It will be an opportunity for the coach and the technical staff to evaluate the players. Alain Djeumfa is expected to come up with the final list of players who will represent Cameron in the competition.