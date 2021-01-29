Cameroon-Tunisia Relations - New Ambassador Hands Accreditation Papers

28 January 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Minister Mbella Mbella received the advance copies of the diplomatic documents of Ambassador Karim Ben Bécher on January 27, 2021 during an audience.

External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella has received the advance copies of the lettres of credence of the newly designated Tunisia Ambassador to Cameroon, Karim Ben Bécher. This was during an audience the Minister granted the Tunisian Ambassador on January 27, 2021.

Born on Feburary 22, 1959 in Tunis, Ben Bécher before his appointment as Tunisian Ambassador to Cameroon was Director General for Africa and African Regional Organisations in charge of Sub-Saharan African countries and with regional organisations particularly the African Union. He was equally in charge of cooperation with La Francophonie. In 2017, he was appointed Director General, Chief of Programme of Diplomatic Action within the framework of budget management and objectives. From July 2011 to 2016, he was Tunisia's Ambassador to the Netherlands and Denmark with residence in The Hague and also Tunisia's Representative at the International Organisation for the fight against Chemical Weapons. Ben Bécher during the said period also served as his county's Representative to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

The newly designated Tunisian Ambassador has a Diploma of Advanced Studies in History obtained from the Paris IV-Sorbonne and is a former student of the Paris Institute of Political Science. He was integrated into service in 1986 within the rank of Secretary for Foreign Affairs. In 2002, he was appointed Deputy Director of Cooperation with commercial organisations and in 2003, he was made Economic and Commercial Adviser at the Tunisian Embassy in Madrid, Spain. Ben Bécher was raised to the rank of Minister Plenipotentiary in 2008 upon return to his country as Director in charge of bilateral cooperation at the Directorate General for Africa.

Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune.

