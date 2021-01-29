Cameroon: Female Football - Eding Sport Ladies Recruit Four Brazilians

They include coach Anderson Sena and three footballers; Elana Zagueira, Jenifer Armadora and Juliana.

Brazilian coach Anderson Sena and three other players of same nationality are set to join Cameroonian female football club, Eding Sport Ladies, reports have confirmed. This is after club officials completed signing arrangements with the aforementioned individuals. The three new players include midfielders Elana Zagueira, Jenifer Armadora, and Juliana (forward).

Their recruitment comes after Club President, Saint Fabien Mvogo had hired a French coach for the male arm of the club and the acquisition of goalkeeping sensation, Cameroon Olga Marina Ngo Esse, on January 15. This recent shake up in club, sports analysts say, is a well calculated strategy to emerge victorious at the Cameroon Women's Guinness Super League championship which is currently on halt because of the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon. The competition is expected to resume in mid-February; time for coach Anderson Sena and the three footballers to prove their worth and justify their recruitment.