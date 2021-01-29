Eritrea: Effective Locust Hopper Control Measures

28 January 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Massawa, 28 January 2021 - Effective hopper control measures are underway in the Northern Red Sea Region, the regional branch of the Ministry of Agriculture stated.

According to the report, eggs laid by the desert locust swarm invasion that appeared last year have recently started hatching with the beginning of the rainy season in the region, particularly in Qrora sub-zone. However, thanks to the effective preparations undertaken in Qrora sub-zone they are put under control before inflicting any damage on the vegetation.

Stating that overwhelming amount of locust hoppers have been hatched in Qrora sub-zone, Mr. Adm Saleh, head of Agriculture at the sub zone said that the hoppers have been put under control thanks to the concerted measures taken by members of the Ministry of Agriculture, EDF units, administration and residents and that locust breeding areas have already been identified.

Indicating that the hoppers' control measure was supported by six pesticides spraying vehicles, Mr. Tesfit Gerezgiher, coordinator of locust combating task force in the Northern Red Sea Region affirmed the overwhelming number of locust hoppers that were hatched in the sub zone and the area they were stretched is first of its kind in the country.

The Ministry of Agriculture is conducting surveillance and control measures by establishing surveillance stations in Gelalo, Sheib, Afabet and Qrora sub zones.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.