Kenya: Naivasha High School Closed After Student Protest

28 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Macharia Mwangi

Naivasha High School had been closed after protesting students burnt 19 mattresses in a dormitory on Thursday morning.

Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Mutua Kisilu said no one was hurt during the early morning incident that caught the school administration unawares.

He said supremacy battles between Form Three and Form Four students caused the incident, with one student having been arrested early in the week.

"We had stationed police officers at the school after getting a whiff of the simmering row between students but, unfortunately, some unruly student sneaked into the dormitory and ignited the fire," said the administrator.

Mr Kisilu said the officers were walking out of the school compound at the time of the torching.

He said the institution will tentatively be opened next week, when the Form one students are expected to report.

Mr Kisilu said police are conducting investigations to establish the cause of the incident.

