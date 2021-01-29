Kenya: 3 Tiaty NG-CDF Officials Arrested Over Baringo Bandit Attacks

28 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Steve Njuguna

Police in Nyahururu town, Laikipia County, have arrested three Tiaty National Government-Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) officials in connection with bandit attacks in Baringo County, that have left at least 10 people dead.

The three are Mr Timothy Lokipet, Tiaty MP William Kamket's constituency coordinator; Mr Duncan Repep, the Churo Ward manager; and Mr Apuwatt Festus, all from Churo Amaya Ward in Tiaty.

They were arrested on Thursday evening after they were found holding a meeting in a hotel in Nyahururu town.

"We were informed that the three had earlier been spotted in a hotel in Rumuruti town. They were later spotted in another hotel in Nyahururu town. We arrested them for questioning," said Nyahururu Sub-county Police Commander Geoffrey Mayek.

According to police reports, the three were first seen in Kabarnet town, Baringo County.

It was said that they were heading to Nakuru to show their solidarity with Mr Kamket, who is set for questioning over attacks in Kapedo at the Nakuru offices of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

