Somalia: UN's James Swan Says 'Pleased' By Jubaland, Puntland Nomination of Poll Commission

UN Envoy to Somalia James Swan has visited in Jowhar in Middle Shabelle region on Thursday.

During a joint press conference in Jowhar with HirShabelle president Ali Abdullahi Gudlawe UN envoy James Swan said he is pleased to see the statement this morning from Jubaland and Puntland on the announcement of their nominees to the State Election body and hailed it as a 'positive step.

"I was pleased to see the statement this morning from Jubaland and Puntland, as well as the announcement of their nominees to the State Election Implementation Teams," he said

"I also welcome the very helpful proposal for a meeting of Federal Government of Somalia and Federal Member State leaders, which is fully consistent with repeated partner appeals for Somalia's leaders to reach agreement on the implementation of the electoral model adopted on 17 September 17,"

Over recent weeks, Somalia's international partners - including the United Nations - have been urging the country's leaders to come together, in a spirit of consensus and collaboration, to resolve differences over the implementation of an electoral plan as agreed on September last year, in order help ensure Somalia remains on a clear path to peace and stability.