Liberia: Flt. Lt. Rawlings Was People-Oriented - President Weah

27 January 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has described the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings as a people-oriented person who loved his country and was an inspiration and role model for many African leaders.

Dr. Weah said with the passing of former President Rawlings Ghana should build upon the solid foundation laid by the former president in upholding democratic governance and the social and economic development of Ghana.

President Weah said the first step now should be the peaceful resolution of the dispute from the just-ended elections.

"I want to call on the political leaders of Ghana including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NDC Standard-bearer John Mahamat to peacefully resolve the fallout from the recent election", Pres. Weah noted.

President Weah admonished the two Ghanaian leaders to work together for the advancement of Ghana's democracy, peace and development.

"Ghana has come a long way in building its democracy through the foundation laid by fallen President Rawlings and this legacy must be continued", Dr. Weah asserted.

President Weah who was among regional leaders in attendance at the state funeral of Ghana's First President of the fourth Republic said he was honored to have met the iconic Ghanaian leader.

"I was inspired by his leadership abilities and his good pieces of advice given to me", Dr. Weah said.

The Liberian Chief Executive made comments immediately after the state funeral of former president Rawlings held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Black Star Square in Accra.

