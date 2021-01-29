Liberia: Sen. Joseph Wants St. Paul River District Get Status

Senator Saah Joseph of Montserrado Count has submitted a Bill praying the indulgence of his colleagues to make St. Paul River District a statutory district within Montserrado County.

In his communication to the plenary of the Liberian Senate through the office of Pro-Tempore Albert Chie, the Montserrado County lawmaker said the Bill seeks to enhance the wellbeing of inhabitants in that part of Montserrado County through development, decentralization and devolution of power thus making development easily available and achievable at the community and district levels.

According to him, St. Paul River district which is the second most popular district in Montserrado County with more than 70, 000 people within the North-Western region of the county remains extremely underdeveloped and has no official status, thus prompting the essence of the Bill.

Addressing Legislative Reporters at the Capitol Building, Senator Joseph said St. Paul River district already existing, but he wants to make it legal for the citizens to have their own structures and get their own shares of the national cake.

"Today is a great day and next week, we will be submitting another bill called the Dei-Gola statutory district. The priority of this Bill is not about financial constraints facing, but the people must be empowered and get development as well," he said.

He added "The current population is 70,000 inhabitants and they are stranded and need empowerment with the provision of basic social services. One of the major situations in the area is health crisis and we have been making serious interventions."

St. Paul River District is a stretch of land beginning from the St. Paul River toward Brewerville covering Arthington, Cheesemanburg and other parts adjacent. The Bill is currently under scrutiny at the Liberian Senate.