Malawi: Mid-Year Budget Session On Despite Spike in Covid-19

28 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Officials at National Assembly say the mid-year budget meeting will go ahead despite the fact that Covid-19 is attacking more legislators.

Parliament reconvenes from February 8, 2021, a meeting that will last for three weeks as the House will hold a midyear review of the K2.2 trillion national budget which was passed in October 2020.

Ian Mwenye, Chief Public Relations Officer for Parliament said, they have received communications from an unspecified number of lawmakers who have tested positive for Covid19.

"The session dates have not been changed and at the moment, we are encouraging all MPs to declare their Covid-19 status to help the house in making informed decisions," said Mwenye.

At least two cabinet ministers and two members of parliament have died of Covid-19.

So far, there have been a total of 21 660 confirmed Covid19 infections with 555 deaths.

A total of 7249 people have recovered and actively, the country has 13 646 following a recent spike of new infections.

In total, slightly over a hundred thousand people have been tested national wide.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

