Tanzania: Dcea Corner 3 for Alleged Heroin Possession

THE Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) are holding three people, including a 50-Cell leader for allegedly in possession of 400 grams of Heroin, which are narcotic drugs.

Commissioner General with DCEA James Kaji told a press conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the three suspects were arrested on January 22, 2021 at Kunduchi Pwani Kauzeni area in the city having been in possession of the powdery substances, which are suspected to be heroin.

"They (the suspects) were also found with a bundle of dried leaves of bhang, an amount which is equivalent with 30 pellets of bhang," he said. The Commissioner General named the suspects as Anadhati Mchongezi (20) and Emmanuel Msakuzi (23).

The rest, according to him is Kulwa Shamas (49), who is famously known as Mama Udodi, the 50-Cell leader at Juwaje Street at Kunduchi Pwani areas. "Having conducted thorough search, officers of the Authority managed to seize the drugs, which were packed in nylon bag," he said.

General Kaji added, "The Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority continue to detain the suspects and will be taken to court upon completion of legal procedures."

Meanwhile, the Commissioner General also announced that between November and December 2020, the DCEA managed to win three highly profile cases involving "Sharks" of drugs dealers.

The first case, according to him, involved Tanga-based prominent businessman, Yanga Omari, alias Rais wa Tanga, who was sentenced by the High Court's Corruption and Economic Crime Division to 30 years imprisonment for trafficking 1,052.63 grams of Heroin.

He mentioned the other case as that involving prominent businessman Ayubu Kiboko and his wife Pili Kiboko, who were sentenced to 30 years imprisonment each for trafficking 251.25 grams of Heroin narcotic drugs.

The Commissioner General also named the third case comprising two Iran nationals, who were jailed 30 years each for trafficking large quantity of dangerous narcotic drugs, including 111.02kg of Heroin and 235.78grams of Cannabis Resin using an Ark along Indian Ocean.

"Within the same period, the Authority conducted different operations and managed to arrest one Kibinda Seleman while trafficking in Heroin weighing 135.12 grams. The suspect as already been arraigned in court," he further disclosed.

General Kaji explained that they would continue to remind Tanzanians to recognize that the problem relating to drugs is a cross-cutting issue, which need cooperation of various stakeholders as well as the community at large.

"I would therefore like to take this opportunity to urge the general public to participate fully in tackling the problem of drug use and trafficking in the country, especially exposing those involved in this illegal trade," he appealed.

In another development, the Commissioner General told the press also that in 2020, the Authority successfully opened three more Methadone Treatment Centres in Tanga, Bagamoyo and Tumbi Hospital in Coast Region.

In addition to the new facilities, he said, the Authority has expanded the scope of access to drug addiction treatment by adding three more methadone (satellite clinics) treatment centres in Dar es Salaam at Segerea, Mbagala Rangi Tatu and Tegeta areas.

"These centres are expected to start providing the service in February 2021. That makes Dar es Salaam to have a total of nine centres that provide methadone treatments in the country to reduce congestion in the previous three centres," he said.

The Commissioner General also pointed out that the Authority intends to launch a methadone treatment centrein Arusha region on February 15, 2021, which will serve the Northern Zone.

He named other regions with methadone treatment centres as Mbeya, Mwanza and Dodoma. Such centres, according to him, have been able to provide services to 9,500 addicts.

"The affordable service continues in 25 Sober Houses located in various parts of the country. As of December 2020 there were 3,663 addicts who benefited from the service and 3,609 are men and 74 are women," General Kaji said.

He pointed out that the Authority would continue to provide education on the drug problem through different means, including major national events and the media.

In addition, the Commissioner General said, the Authority has prepared an education guide for stakeholders conducting education for various social groups which is expected to be completed by the end of this financial year.

He also said that in controlling and preventing the diversion of chemical precursors used in the manufacture of drugs, the Authority in collaboration with the Chief Government Chemist's laboratory has trained more than 500 various stakeholders.

They include truck drivers, chemical operations managers, chemical entrepreneurs as well as government officials responsible for controlling the chemicals.