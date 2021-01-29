Tanzania: Zanzibar, Oman Sign Deal On Multi-Terminal Port

ZANZIBAR government and Oman Investment Authority on Thursday signed an agreement on the construction of a multi-terminal port at Unguja's Mangapwani suburb.

President Hussein Mwinyi led other top government officials, including Second Vice-President Hemed Abdallah Suleiman, in witnessing the signing, which he described as the "Beginning of our journey to build the new and exceptional Zanzibar."

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Communication and Transport Amour Hamil Bakari and Sheikh Mohamed Ali Turk inked the documents on behalf of Zanzibar government and the investment authority, respectively.

President Mwinyi ordered an immediate feasibility study for the multibillion project, saying the government has no time to waste on rhetoric. "We have to speak less and do more. The government is determined to succeed in this grand project; it's the first development scheme under the eighth phase government," Dr Mwinyi said in his brief speech at the Vuga-based State House.

He reaffirmed the government resolve to transform Zanzibar into the East and Central Africa's commercial and tourism hub through construction of essential economic infrastructure.

Under the all inclusive Mangapwani project, the revolutionary government envisages a huge and modern port with various terminals for containerised and general cargo; fuel; fishing vessels; oil and natural gas; as well as a satellite city with all essential business facilities.

The president said the new port will reduce congestion at the current Malindi harbour, which the government intends to transform into a tourism port.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Middle East and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Because Malindi Port is within Stone Town authority, it will serve us more profitably through tourism activities," President Mwinyi argued.

He arrayed fears over the fate of Mpiga Duri port, saying it will as well be developed specifically for fishing activities. "We have secured other investors with whom we expect to sign agreement in the first week of next month," he assured.

Besides the fishing related facilities, the project will have industrial infrastructure and maritime training institutions, which will facilitate the country's blue economy drive, President Mwinyi said.

Works, Communication and Transport Minister Rahma Kassim Ali, briefing on the grand project, said Mangapwani was selected because of its vast area and deepness.

She invited more prospective investors to partner with the government in development of the essential economic infrastructure for the country's social and economic prosperity.

Zanzibar government has opted for the ocean-based activities as the engine of its economic growth. Under the blue economy, the country will pursue deep sea fishing, fish processing, fish farming, exploration of oil and gas, among other economic undertakings.