Gambia: 'Fire Service Needs More Fighters, Mobility to Curb Bush Fires'

28 January 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mustapha Jallow

The Gambia Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) on Wednesday told Foroyaa that they need more firefighters and mobility in order for them to function effectively and fight against hundreds of bush fires in the country.

Amdou FM Njie, Cadet Fire Officer and also the deputy spokesperson of GFRS, made the request at his office in Banjul. His remarks were in response to calls made by the Kiang residents who are living in fear after an inferno killed a 36-year-old man recently.

Njie said bush fires are common in Kiang in the Lower River Region (LRR), saying as a department they find it disheartening when they hear about fire incidents. He said 99.9 per cent of the bush fires are caused by people within the community who either go to the bush to harvest honey (as they set the fire in order for the flames to scare the bees) or through accidents.

"This happens because people go to the bush either to harvest bees or clear their farms which is a factor leading to bushfires," he said.

Njie said Kiang is vulnerable to bush fires and their fact-findings showed that bee harvesters use fire to drive away bees. He said another challenge they are grappling with is that they only have one fire station in the entire Lower River Region situated in Jarra Soma.'

The Fire Officer said the distance between Soma and Kiang is far (which is over 60 kilometers), adding it issometimes difficult to fight bush fires.

He however urged the community members to take responsibility and ownership so that they can collectively fight the bushfires, because the forest belongs to them.

In order for them to fight against imfernos, Njie said they need pick-up vehicles that would make their work easy and curb the fires ravaging the communities. He said they have 12 fire stations and six rescue stations across the country, but they need more.

"We need more recruits and mobility to make sure we align with the international standards," he said.

According to him, they have a sensitization program called "Fire-Safety Unit," run by a team that usually goes out and inform residents or community members on various topics on fire issues. He said some will hold radio talk shows while others reach out to the communities in face-to-face meetings.

Njie urged Gambians, especially those in the rural areas, to take full ownership of the fight and in that the way, they can protect their homes and lands as well as their forest.

"When the forest is devastated, we tend to lost rain-flow our agricultural products will reduce... Therefore, people have to know this," he said.

It could be recalled that following the death of a 36-year-old man, who was killed by inferno in Kiang 'Wurokang', residents of the area are now pleading with authorities to intervene to ensure the annual fire outbreaks that usually claim lives and properties in their communities are averted before another outbreak ensues.

The recent inferno was described by locals as the nation's largest bushfire that destroyed timber trees, crops, grass, small ground species- animals and pests, and claimed the life of a human being.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.