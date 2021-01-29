South Africa: Come and Try to 'Save Lives' in This Home of 47, Pleads Mitchells Plain Family

The queries of five of the adult siblings about their place on the City of Cape Town's housing list, and why they haven't received a house, have gone unanswered for years. Covid-19 has given their plea more urgency.

Pastor Dean Ramjoomia (far right) has been assisting Fataar, May and Claasen to access water, food and housing since 2020. He has applauded their resilience and determination to provide for their family. (Photo: Christi Nortier)

The May family has lived in Mitchells Plain for decades. Charles May sold up in Eastridge, one of 13 areas that make up Mitchells Plain, because of gangsterism and moved his family to neighbouring Beacon Valley, he says. Their house had always been crowded - there were eight children after all.

As the children grew and married, they moved in with their in-laws in Mitchells Plain. But those houses became crowded and, they say, they had no choice but to move back to their parents' home. "You know, when you stay with other people it's not the same as when you stay with your own people," reflects Roshana Fataar, one of May's six daughters.

Now, there are 47 people living on the property, with a baby on...