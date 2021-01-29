South Africa: Come and Try to 'Save Lives' in This Home of 47, Pleads Mitchells Plain Family

28 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Christi Nortier

The queries of five of the adult siblings about their place on the City of Cape Town's housing list, and why they haven't received a house, have gone unanswered for years. Covid-19 has given their plea more urgency.

Pastor Dean Ramjoomia (far right) has been assisting Fataar, May and Claasen to access water, food and housing since 2020. He has applauded their resilience and determination to provide for their family. (Photo: Christi Nortier)

The May family has lived in Mitchells Plain for decades. Charles May sold up in Eastridge, one of 13 areas that make up Mitchells Plain, because of gangsterism and moved his family to neighbouring Beacon Valley, he says. Their house had always been crowded - there were eight children after all.

As the children grew and married, they moved in with their in-laws in Mitchells Plain. But those houses became crowded and, they say, they had no choice but to move back to their parents' home. "You know, when you stay with other people it's not the same as when you stay with your own people," reflects Roshana Fataar, one of May's six daughters.

Now, there are 47 people living on the property, with a baby on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.