Nigeria: Corruption - TI's Rating of Buhari Vindicates Us - PDP

28 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the abysmal 2020 corruption index report on Nigeria by Transparency International, TI, is a vindication of its stand that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is the most corrupt in the history of the nation.

The report, released yesterday, ranked Nigeria 149 out of 183 countries.

The PDP in a statement signed by its spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan noted that the TI report, "which shows our country plunging to a putrid 149th on the corruption perception index in 2020; dropping 13 places since 2015, under the watch of 'Mr Integrity', is an incontrovertible confirmation that our nation is more corrupt under President Buhari and the APC, than it was in 2015 when they took office."

The statement read in part: "This descent into the abyss of corruption only goes to show that President Buhari's anti-corruption stance is a mere swindle used to delude Nigerians while the vaults were laid open for APC leaders and officials of the Buhari administration to plunder.

"Indeed, the record of unbroken decline from 136th in 2016 to 144th in 2018, 146th in 2019 and now 149th in 2020, under President Buhari, the African Union, AU, 'Anti-Corruption Champion', settles the now notorious fact that the Buhari administration and the APC are titleholders in corruption.

"Nigerians can now see that what the APC and the Buhari Presidency did, upon assumption of office, was to simulate a holier than thou attitude, deploy the instrument of propaganda to deliberately castigate the PDP with false corruption allegations just to divert public attention and create a safe atmosphere for APC leaders to loot our nation to her knees.

"The fact remains that no matter how lies and falsehood try to prevail, the truth will always come to light at the end of the day.

"From the oil and inland revenue sectors to security, health, agriculture, food security, healthcare, transportation, road infrastructure, power, education, environment, among other critical sectors, none was spared from the kleptomaniac fingers of corrupt APC leaders and the cabal in the Presidency.

"Nigerians can now see that our alert on the allegation of the stealing of over N15 trillion by APC leaders and political cronies in the Presidency, was not just an opposition propaganda but a patriotic stance which the APC and its administration has not been able to counter.

"The Buhari administration has failed to go after APC leaders and cronies allegedly involved in the stealing of over N9.6 trillion as detailed in the leaked NNPC memo, the over N3trillion in fraudulent oil subsidy regime as well as trillions stolen from agencies including, the Federal Inland Revenue Services, FIRS, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, the National Health Insurance Scheme, the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, the Social Investment Programme as revealed by First Lady, Aisha Buhari, the COVID-19 funds among a litany of frauds.

"The financial rot in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, under the Buhari administration, including stealing of recovered funds, underscores the level of corruption under the APC.

"It is equally appalling that the decay has reached a frightening situation where, under Mr. President's watch, employment opportunities are sold to young boys and girls at alarming costs ranging between N1.5m and N5m."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.