South Africa: Govt to Use Online Platform for Covid-19 Vaccination

28 January 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government will use an electronic system to keep track of everyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccine as South Africa gears up for its historical mass vaccination.

The Department of Health's Acting Chief Operating Officer (COO), Milani Wolmarans, said the Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS), will allow the department to capture all relevant data associated with the administration of the vaccine.

"The system is a data-secure platform built with an enterprise architecture that complies with national and international security standards," Wolmarans explained.

The COO announced this during a public health webinar chaired by Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, on COVID-19 vaccine inoculation on Wednesday.

Mkhize confirmed that the first consignment of one million COVID-19 vaccines is expected to land on South African shores on Monday, 1 February 2020.

According to Wolmarans, the department will start enrolling healthcare workers for vaccination via an online app.

This will be followed by another step where essential workers will receive a message with a scheduled appointment.

"The healthcare worker vaccinee, in this case for phase one, will then go to the vaccination site with their ID book and medical aid details if they're on medical aid," she said.

"They will also receive an SMS which will have a vaccination code, which they will show to the vaccinator to confirm they're eligible to receive the vaccine and confirm consent."

Also, healthcare professionals will then receive another SMS on when to come back for the second jab after which they will receive a vaccination certification.

"This is the whole process of EVDS in terms of supporting the vaccine administration."

The acting COO said the system is linked to supply chain management to ensure that there are enough doses to inoculate the vaccinees when they arrive at the local vaccination service site.

The department will also launch an online vaccine self-registration aimed at healthcare workers that can be accessed via a cellphone or computer.

"It captures basic information to assign you or tell you which vaccination site to go as well as on which date to go," she said.

"If you register on this platform, you'll get an appointment."

Wolmarans is urging all clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers from both the public and private sectors to register online.

"This will allow us to communicate with you when and where you can receive your vaccine," she added.

She said the department will embark on extensive communication to inform these essential workers as soon as the portal is ready to go live.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.