South Africa: IMF Once Again Raises the Red Flag On South Africa's Public Wage Bill and State-Owned Enterprises

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has once again flagged South Africa's unsustainable public wage bill and dysfunctional state-owned enterprises (SOEs) as major causes for concern. National Treasury once again said it is working on these issues.

Flagging these issues may seem like an overstatement of the obvious, but it is telling that they remain high on the IMF's radar screen when it is talking to Pretoria. A broken record is annoying, but the fact of the matter is that it stays broken until fixed.

"Reining in large fiscal deficits and debt will require containing the wage bill and avoiding ill-targeted subsidies and transfers to inefficient SOEs," the IMF said in a statement after the conclusion of a virtual series of meetings with South African authorities from 15-26 January.

