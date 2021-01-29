South Africa: IMF Once Again Raises the Red Flag On South Africa's Public Wage Bill and State-Owned Enterprises

27 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ed Stoddard

A broken record is annoying, but the fact of the matter is that it stays broken until fixed.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has once again flagged South Africa's unsustainable public wage bill and dysfunctional state-owned enterprises (SOEs) as major causes for concern. National Treasury once again said it is working on these issues.

Flagging these issues may seem like an overstatement of the obvious, but it is telling that they remain high on the IMF's radar screen when it is talking to Pretoria. A broken record is annoying, but the fact of the matter is that it stays broken until fixed.

"Reining in large fiscal deficits and debt will require containing the wage bill and avoiding ill-targeted subsidies and transfers to inefficient SOEs," the IMF said in a statement after the conclusion of a virtual series of meetings with South African authorities from 15-26 January.

In the face of Covid-19 and global lockdowns, the IMF has changed its tune on fiscal support for suffering economies. Over the past year it has been all for government spending - but spending that is targeted properly and transparently. So, it is revealing that it sees the public...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.